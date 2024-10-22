157 stranded Bangladeshis repatriated from Libya

In a chartered flight of Buraq Air (UZ 0222), they arrived in Bangladesh at 4:25am this morning (22 October). Photo: Collected

A hundred and fifty-seven Bangladeshi nationals who were stranded in Libya's Misrata and surrounding areas have been repatriated to Bangladesh.

They arrived at 4:25am this morning (22 October) in a chartered flight of Buraq Air (UZ 0222), reads a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

MoFA officials and the IOM welcomed the returnees upon their arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The release said most of these Bangladeshis had entered Libya illegally, lured by human traffickers with promises of travelling to Europe through dangerous sea routes.

Many of them had been victims of abduction and torture during their stay in Libya.

Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the repatriated citizens to raise awareness and discourage others from attempting such perilous journeys in the future.

The IOM provided each returnee with Tk6,000, food supplies, medical assistance, and temporary shelter if required.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Bangladesh Embassy in Tripoli, and the IOM are working tirelessly to ensure the safe repatriation of Bangladeshi citizens detained in various detention centres across Libya.