157 stranded Bangladeshis repatriated from Libya

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 01:57 pm

Related News

157 stranded Bangladeshis repatriated from Libya

The release said most of these Bangladeshis had entered Libya illegally, lured by human traffickers with promises of travelling to Europe through dangerous sea routes

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 01:57 pm
In a chartered flight of Buraq Air (UZ 0222), they arrived in Bangladesh at 4:25am this morning (22 October). Photo: Collected
In a chartered flight of Buraq Air (UZ 0222), they arrived in Bangladesh at 4:25am this morning (22 October). Photo: Collected

A hundred and fifty-seven Bangladeshi nationals who were stranded in Libya's Misrata and surrounding areas have been repatriated to Bangladesh.

They arrived at 4:25am this morning (22 October) in a chartered flight of Buraq Air (UZ 0222), reads a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

MoFA officials and the IOM welcomed the returnees upon their arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The release said most of these Bangladeshis had entered Libya illegally, lured by human traffickers with promises of travelling to Europe through dangerous sea routes. 

Many of them had been victims of abduction and torture during their stay in Libya.

Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the repatriated citizens to raise awareness and discourage others from attempting such perilous journeys in the future. 

The IOM provided each returnee with Tk6,000, food supplies, medical assistance, and temporary shelter if required. 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Bangladesh Embassy in Tripoli, and the IOM are working tirelessly to ensure the safe repatriation of Bangladeshi citizens detained in various detention centres across Libya.

Top News

libya / repatriated / Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

19h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

1d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

51m | Videos
Why are we being compelled to go on hunger strike despite legitimate demand?: Protesters question

Why are we being compelled to go on hunger strike despite legitimate demand?: Protesters question

2h | Videos
Australian lawmaker confronts British royals: ‘You are not my king’

Australian lawmaker confronts British royals: ‘You are not my king’

3h | Videos