1,500 illegal gas connections disconnected in Munshiganj; 4 sent to jail

A mobile court on Tuesday (3 October) disconnected about 1,500 illegal gas connections in Munshiganj's Gazaria upazila and sentenced four people to one month imprisonment.

Executive Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner (Land) of Ghazaria upazila GM Rashedul Islam said an operation was conducted in the Bakhtarkandi area of Baushia union of Ghazaria upazila and illegal gas connections were disconnected from five cast iron factories and three villages.

Hossain, 41, Jahangir Alam, 33, Ramiz Uddin, 50, and Habib Khan, 40, were sentenced to one month imprisonment without penal labour for using illegal gas connections, he added.