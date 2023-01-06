15 hurt as intercity train derails in Kishoreganj

At least 15 passengers were injured as a bogie of an intercity train derailed at Bhairab Railway Station in Kishoreganj on Friday morning.

The bogie of the Kishoreganj-bound intercity Egarosindhur Train from Dhaka came off the tracks at Bhairab station while the engine of the train was being changed at 9:30am, Station Master Md Nur Nabi said.

At least 15 passengers were injured as the window glasses and floors of three bogies broke down following the derailment, Egarosindhur Train attendant Sohel said.

The scale of the damage means it will be some time before passengers get things back up and running as normal.

"We will work to speedily make our repairs to get the train back on track as a salvage train arrives from Akhaura," the station master said.