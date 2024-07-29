15-day tree fair kicks off in Chattogram

The event drew a large crowd of nature enthusiasts and gardening aficionados from across the city. Photo: TBS

The 15-day tree fair kicked off with great fanfare at the Waziullah Institute premises of Polo Grounds in Chattogram yesterday (28 July).

The event drew a large crowd of nature enthusiasts and gardening aficionados from across the city.

The fair showcases a diverse array of fruit-bearing plants, exotic flowers, and rare medicinal and forest plants.

Visitors were astonished to see large mangoes dangling from miniature trees confined to pots. The fair was a riot of colours, with ripe yellow grapefruits adding to the visual spectacle. Among the star attractions were hog plum, sweet lime, orange, Bengal currant, sugar apple, and guava trees, which captivated tree enthusiasts.

The fair also featured stalls adorned with colourful cactus plants and beautifully crafted bonsai, which drew large crowds.

Additionally, clay and cane-bamboo hobby products were in high demand, showcasing the intricate craftsmanship of local artisans.

One of the popular stalls at the fair, 'Bagan Bilas', featured an impressive collection of terracotta pottery, tubs, vases, pen pots, and bamboo and cane artifacts.

"We have collected the art materials from artisans in the remote areas of the country," said Nusrat Sultana Mim, head of the stall.

A nursery salesperson, who preferred to remain anonymous, revealed that the price of mango trees planted in cut drums ranges from Tk15,000 to Tk20,000, depending on the variety.

He said bonsai prices range between Tk10,000 and Tk20,000, while seedlings planted in small tubs

and poly bags were more affordable.

Asma Akter, who came to buy leafy plants for her balcony, expressed her excitement about the fair.

"The tree fair started in Dhaka long ago. Chattogram's fair started later, but we are happy. Both fairs showcase native and foreign tree species and allow room for negotiation."

The fair was originally scheduled to begin on 21 July, but the opening ceremony was postponed due to a

government-imposed curfew aimed at preventing violence related to the recent quota reform movement.

The fair will remain open daily from 9am to 8pm.

