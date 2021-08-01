15 August plot perpetrators will be unmasked: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the perpetrators behind the conspiracy in assassinating Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman would be unmasked one day.

Addressing a programme virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence, Sheikh Hasina also renewed her vow to materialise Bangabandhu's unfinished dream of building a hunger- and-poverty-free 'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal) by presenting a better and beautiful life to the countrymen.

"We've held trial of the 15 August, 1975 carnage. But the perpetrators behind the plot are yet to be unmasked ... it'll definitely come to the light one day," she said while inaugurating the voluntary blood and plasma donation programme.

Bangladesh Krishak League (BKL), the peasants' wing of the AL, organized the function in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 here this morning as part of Bangladesh Awami League and its associate bodies' month-long programme marking the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu and the National Mourning Day.

Recalling the 15 August, 1975 carnage, Sheikh Hasina, also the AL president, said, "I have lost everything -- father, mother and brothers. Now I'm working with an ideology which is my power."

She continued, saying on, "I've to materialize the dream of my father which I heard from my childhood. I've nothing to want beyond it."

The prime minister said that she wanted to see as a victorious nation, Bangladesh moves around the world with keeping its head high and due dignity.

Pointing out that her government is working relentlessly to implement Bangabandhu's ideology since assuming office in 2009, Sheikh Hasina said the aim of her government is to present a beautiful life to the people by ensuring their basic needs.

"We're continuing our endeavours so that the people get food, education, healthcare services as well as a place to live," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said the month of mourning begins through hosting a voluntary blood and plasma donation programme by the BKL and thanked the organisation for arranging the programme in memory of the Father of the Nation to save the life of the critical patients.

The prime minister also thanked the leaders and workers of AL and its associate bodies including BKL, Chhatra League, Jubo League, Sechchhasebak League to help the farmers harvest paddy and distribute relief materials among the distressed people, and for burial of those who died from coronavirus.

AL Presidium members Begum Matia Chowdhury, MP, and Advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretary Krishibid AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Agriculture and Cooperatives Affairs Secretary Faridunnahar Laily and Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua also addressed the function, among others.

BKL President Krishibid Samir Chanda chaired the function and its General Secretary Advocate Umme Kulsum Smiriti, MP, spoke.

