14 held, weapons recovered a day after 3 cops stabbed in Chakaria

Police have arrested 14 people in connection with the incident of stabbing three policemen, including a police sub-inspector (SI) in Chakaria, on Tuesday.

The name of the detainees is yet to be disclosed.

Reportedly, a group of miscreants hacked three members of police on Tuesday midnight in Mahachaniakata hilly area of Baraitali union under Chakaria upazila of Chattogram. At the time, they also snatched the police weapons.

The injured officials are Chakaria police station SI Shamim Al Hasan, Constable Tariful and Constable Mamun.

They are now undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

Cox's Bazar Police Superintendent Mahfuzul Islam said a team of police led by SI Shamim went to Baraitali union to patrol Mahachaniakata hilly area.

"As they followed a suspicious man carrying a sharp local weapon called 'kirich' in the area, a group of armed miscreants ambushed the police officials," he said.

Police later raided the area and recovered the looted weapons.

"Fourteen people arrested during the drive will be grilled to unfold why the law enforcers on duty were attacked brutally," Mahfuzul Islam added.