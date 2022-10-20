13th Colonel Commandant Induction ceremony of Army Medical Corps held

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 October, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 06:15 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Army Medical Corps Annual Captains Conference-2022 was held at Army Medical Corps Center and School at Shaheed Salahuddin Cantonment in Ghatail of Tangail on Thursday.

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed was present as the chief guest at the conference, said a press release issued by the Inter Service Public Relations Directorate.

The chief of army staff delivered the opening speech to the captains and other officers of the Army Medical Corps units present at the conference and exchanged views on the development of the Army Medical Corps, increasing professional skills and activities conducted at home and abroad.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

General SM Shafiuddin praised the glorious heritage of the Army Medical Corps, and its contribution to the service of the country and urged all the members of the corps to be always ready to meet the challenges of the 21st century through modern and up-to-date training.

Among others, Major General Md Mahbubur Rahman, director general, Directorate General of Military Medical Services; Adjutant General Major General Md Moshfekur Rahman; General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 19 Infantry Division and Area Commander of Ghatail Area Major General Naqib Ahmad Chowdhury and senior military officers were present at the conference.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Later, the chief of army staff inaugurated a newly constructed Field Regiment Artillery Gun Position at the Ghatail Field Firing Range.

He then observed the training firing of semi-automatic grenade launchers imported from South Africa.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Earlier on Wednesday, the inauguration ceremony of the 13th Colonel Commandant of the Army Medical Corps was held at Army Medical Corps Center and School.

Major General Md Mahbubur Rahman was anointed as the 13th Colonel Commandant of the Army Medical Corps and took the armed salute at the ceremony.

