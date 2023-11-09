13 vehicles burned across country amid blockade

A good-carrying truck torched in Dhaka-Rangpur highway on 8 November 2023. Photo: TBS
A good-carrying truck torched in Dhaka-Rangpur highway on 8 November 2023. Photo: TBS

Seven buses, four covered vans and two trucks were set on fire from 6am on Wednesday till 9am today (9 November) across the country amid the 48-hour blockade enforced by BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties.

Two vehicles were set on fire in Bogura's Shibganj upazila and Borguna's Amtali upazila at midnight on Wednesday (9 November). 

Unidentified persons set a truck on fire in the Chandihara area of Bogura's Shibganj upazila, said Talha Bin Jasim, station officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Media Cell.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Two units of Shibganj Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the spot and doused the fire, he added.

Earlier a parked bus was set on fire in the capital's Malibagh area on Tuesday night (8 November). 

The "Bahan Paribahan" bus was set on fire around 11pm next to the Ansar Camp in Malibagh on Tuesday (8 November) night, confirmed Talha bin Jasim, station officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence (media cell).

Earlier, in front of Kakoli Police Fari at the capital's Banani area a minibus was set on fire around 8:08pm. 

At 5:25am in Kaliganj, Gazipur, a covered van suddenly caught on fire. Another covered van caught on fire at  10:15am in Matiranga, Khagrachari. 

At 6:08pm, in Mauna Sripur, Gazipur, a bus and at 7:25 PM another bus named "Aakash Paribahan" was set on fire at the Tatibazar intersection in Sadarghat.

Two vehicles were set on fire in Barishal, one in Barguna and in another incident, a covered van was set on fire in Gournadi. 
Among the fire incidents, five of them occurred in Dhaka, one in Chattogram, one in Rajshahi, two Barishal and one in Noakhali. 

Similarly, arson attacks on vehicles and clashes marked the previous two phases of blockade — one for three days starting from October 31 and the other for two days starting from November 5.

 

