13 successful farmers named for AIP award

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
26 July, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 01:38 pm

Related News

13 successful farmers named for AIP award

TBS Report 
26 July, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 01:38 pm
Photo: Saikat Bhadra
Photo: Saikat Bhadra

The government is going to give Agricultural Important Person (AIP) awards to 13 farmers and producers for their excellence in agriculture.

This state honour for successful farmers, formulated last year, will be as similar in status as the Commercially Important Person (CIP) award.

An event will be held to honour the farmers on Wednesday, said Agriculture Minister Mohammad Abdur Razzaque while addressing the press at the Secretariat on Tuesday. 

As per the minister's announcement, the people who have been selected for award in five separate categories are – Professor Lutful Hasan, Ataus Sopan Malik, Syed Abdul Matin, Alimuch Chadat Chowdhury, Md Salim Reza, Md Mehdi Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, Md Mahfuzur Rahman, Md Badrul Haider Babari, Md Shahbaz Hossain Khan, Md Samchuddin, Md Jahangir Alam Shah, Nurunnahar Begum and Shah Jahan Ali Badshah.

All the AIP award holders will receive the same benefits as the CIP award holders do from the state, according to the statement.

Total four people will be honoured as AIPs in the "agricultural innovation varieties/technology" category.

Meanwhile, six contributors to the agriculture sector will get the AIPs under the "agricultural production/commercial farm establishment and agro-processing industry."

One individual will be awarded AIP under the "government-approved or registered organisation in agricultural produce, fisheries, livestock and forest subsectors" category. 

Besides, the two Bangabandhu National Agriculture Award gold medallists will also be recognised as AIPs.

Agricultural Important Person (AIP) / Farmers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

1h | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

3h | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

4h | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

4h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Shakib sends legal notice to Banglalink seeking Tk6 crore in compensation

Shakib sends legal notice to Banglalink seeking Tk6 crore in compensation

6h | Videos
Tk20 thousand crore business of home and office decoration

Tk20 thousand crore business of home and office decoration

6h | Videos
Challenges students who come from outside Dhaka face in Dhaka University

Challenges students who come from outside Dhaka face in Dhaka University

6h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Lack of skilled manpower hindering growth of service sector export

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

6
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December