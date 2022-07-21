13 NBR officials transferred to new posts

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) transferred 13 of its officials to different locations today.

The transfer was announced through an official notice published on Thursday (21 July), and will be effective until further notice.

Of those transferred, commissioner of Chattogram Customs House Md Fakhrul Alam has been transferred to Dhaka as the director general of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID).

Director General of CIID Begum Mobara Khanam has been transferred to Customs Exchange and VAT Commissionerate as its commissioner.

Commissioner of Customs, Exchange and VAT Commissionerate, Sylhet, Ahsanul Haque has been transferred to Customs Bond Commissionerate, Dhaka. Ten others were also transferred.