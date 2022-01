13 districts get new DCs

The government has appointed new deputy commissioners to 13 districts on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette notification in this regard, saying the appointments will come into effect immediately.

The new DCs are – Anisur Rahman (Gazipur), Md Manjurul Hafiz (Narayanganj), Md Shahgir Alam (Brahmanbaria), Khalid Mehedi Hasan (Naogaon), Mohammad Zahidur Rahman (Pirojpur), Abu Kaisar Khan (Rajbari), Dewan Mahbubur Rahman (Noakhali), Mohammad Aminul Islam Khan (Chuadanga), Nafisa Arefin (Nilphamari), Md Olior Rahman (Gaibandha), Md Mojibor Rahman (Sylhet), Monira Begum (Jhenaidah) and AKM Galiv Khan (Chapainawabganj).