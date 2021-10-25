12kg gold seized at Dhaka airport  

Gold bars of one kilogram are placed on a table at a plant of gold refiner and bar manufacturer Argor-Heraeus SA in the southern Swiss town of Mendrisio, March 1, 2012/ Reuters

Customs Intelligence and Investigation Department (CIID) seized 12kg gold bars worth around Tk8.5 crore from a flight of Bangladesh Biman at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital today.

"The gold bars were recovered from the cargo hole of Bangladesh Biman's Dubai-bound cargo flight BG-4148," said Md Abdur Rouf, the director-general of the CIID, confirming the matter to The Business Standard.

Moreover, further details will be revealed at a press conference at the CIID headquarters of the CIID in the capital's Kakrail.