12kg gold seized at Dhaka airport  

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 October, 2021, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 12:07 pm

Gold bars of one kilogram are placed on a table at a plant of gold refiner and bar manufacturer Argor-Heraeus SA in the southern Swiss town of Mendrisio, March 1, 2012/ Reuters
Gold bars of one kilogram are placed on a table at a plant of gold refiner and bar manufacturer Argor-Heraeus SA in the southern Swiss town of Mendrisio, March 1, 2012/ Reuters

Customs Intelligence and Investigation Department (CIID) seized 12kg gold bars worth around Tk8.5 crore from a flight of Bangladesh Biman at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital today.

"The gold bars were recovered from the cargo hole of Bangladesh Biman's Dubai-bound cargo flight BG-4148," said Md Abdur Rouf, the director-general of the CIID, confirming the matter to The Business Standard.

Moreover, further details will be revealed at a press conference at the CIID headquarters of the CIID in the capital's Kakrail. 

