12kg gold seized at Dhaka airport
Customs Intelligence and Investigation Department (CIID) seized 12kg gold bars worth around Tk8.5 crore from a flight of Bangladesh Biman at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital today.
"The gold bars were recovered from the cargo hole of Bangladesh Biman's Dubai-bound cargo flight BG-4148," said Md Abdur Rouf, the director-general of the CIID, confirming the matter to The Business Standard.
Moreover, further details will be revealed at a press conference at the CIID headquarters of the CIID in the capital's Kakrail.