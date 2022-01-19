12 injured in clash between two rival BCL factions at CU

At least 12 students were injured in a clash between two factions of Bangladesh Chhatra League's (BCL) Chittagong University (CU) unit in the wee hours of Wednesday.

All the injured received primary treatment at the university medical centre. Of them, three critically injured were later sent to Chittagong Medical College and Hospital.

Eye-witnesses told UNB that supporters of the two groups -- 'Bijoy' and 'CFC' -- clashed with each other for an hour, from 12am to 1am, over establishing dominance at CU.

Activists of the 'Bijoy' group gathered in front of Suhrawardy Hall, while 'CFC' group supporters were waiting at Shah Amanat Hall, our local correspondent reports.

Members of both the groups were armed with sharp weapons and eventually attacked each other, resulting in a clash that left 12 of their supporters injured.

Police and the CU proctorial body rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control around 1am, sources said.

"The situation is now under control," said Shahidul Islam, acting proctor of the university.

Earlier, on 13 January, Sheikh Nazmul Islam, deputy cultural affairs secretary of the Central Student League, and Haider Mohammad, training secretary, went to the campus but the activists didn't allow them to enter.