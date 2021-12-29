12-foot Burmese python rescued from CU

A 12-foot Burmese python was recovered from the Sociology Research Institute Chittagong University (CU) on Tuesday. The snake was later released into the forest adjacent to the university's biology faculty.

Abdur Razzak, security officer in-charge of the university, said the snake was found entangled with a grill at the Social Research Centre around 2pm. "At that time, no one was around as the institute was closed. Later, the students from the university's zoology department rescued the snake," he added.

Rafiqul Islam, a trainee researcher at the Venom Research Centre of the university, said, "We believe the snake entered the building in search of food."

Snakes have often been found at the Chittagong University, Razzak said, adding, "In the last 10 years, at least eight pythons were rescued."

He said initially, the rescued snakes were given to the Chattogram zoo but now the recovered snakes are released back into the jungle.

Zohra Mila, wildlife and biodiversity conservation officer and researcher at the Bangladesh Forest Department, said Burmese pythons are heavier than rock pythons and these varieties are mostly found in the Sundarbans, grasslands, and the hills of Chattogram and Sylhet.

"Burmese pythons are not venomous and they generally do not harm humans. These snakes are nocturnal and also very lazy and usually live alone unless they have to breed. The breeding season is between March and June," she added.

The snakes generally eat rodents, chickens, pigs, foxes including many different mammals and reptiles.

However, Zohra Mila said that the snake is becoming endangered as it is the prime target of poachers. She said the snake is protected under the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act so, harming or killing it is a punishable offence.