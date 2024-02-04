110-acre Ctg land, gifted to UAE founder in 1985, still remains unused

Approximately 110 acres of land in Betagi Union, Chattogram’s Rangunia Upazila were gifted to the founder of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan approximately 39 years ago. The land remains largely undeveloped with only a security guard and his family residing in four office rooms near the entrance. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Approximately 110 acres of land in Betagi Union, Chattogram’s Rangunia Upazila were gifted to the founder of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan approximately 39 years ago. The land remains largely undeveloped with only a security guard and his family residing in four office rooms near the entrance. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

A vast swathe of land at Betagi Union of Rangunia Upazila in Chattogram, which was gifted to the founder and former President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, for a nominal fee of only one taka, has remained undeveloped for approximately 39 years. It appears that the UAE government has largely overlooked the land spanning 110 acres.

During his 1984 visit, Sheikh Zayed had expressed a desire to establish an orphanage in Bangladesh. The then Bangladesh government swiftly responded, securing the land and handing it over to the UAE in 1985. Despite being registered to the emir, the locals know it as the "Saudi Project."

Visiting the place recently, it could be seen that no development activities have taken place except the construction of two huge gates, boundary walls and a road. Shrubs and weeds have taken place in the hilly area due to neglect. A few trees were seen sporadically but there was no sign of any planned afforestation.

A lone security guard, 65-year-old Maju Mia, and his family now occupy four office rooms adjacent to the entrance.

Talking to The Business Standard, Maju Mia said he has been guarding the huge project area alone for the last 10 years. He was appointed by the UAE embassy in Dhaka with a monthly salary of Tk10,000. Embassy officials visit the site once or twice a year, he said, adding that his salary is not being paid regularly.

A local youth named Liton Das said a couple of years ago, plans were heard about a world-class nursing institute and a specialised hospital being built at a cost of Tk7,000 crore funded by the UAE. "On this occasion, on January 27, 2022, Director General of the Department of Health Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam visited the site," he said.

Liton Das also said that the people of the area will be benefited if the project is implemented as planned.

Shafiul Alam, Betagi Union Parishad Chairman, told TBS that 38 years have passed since the government handed over the land to the UAE embassy after acquiring it from the people of the area, but the land is lying idle. "There will be employment for people if facilities like hospitals or nursing colleges are established here."

Director General Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam and Additional Director General (Planning and Development) Ahmedul Kabir of the Department of Health were called several times on their mobile phones to inquire about the progress of the project, but they could not be contacted as they did not receive the calls from this correspondent.

Later, when Chattogram Divisional Director at the Directorate of Health Mohammad Mohiuddin was contacted, he told TBS that senior officials including the director general have visited the proposed project area.

The UAE embassy did not reply to a number of emails regarding the land even after two weeks.

