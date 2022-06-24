11 pythons hatched in incubators at Chattogram Zoo

A total of 11 pythons were born at incubators of Chattogram zoo in the port city's Foy's Lake area, adding new guests in the facility.

Eleven out of 15 eggs that were preserved in incubators at different temperatures hatched on Wednesday after 65 days, the zoo authorities said.

Dr Shahadat Hossain Suvo, physician and deputy curator of the zoo, said, "The baby pythons will remain at the incubators until they get new skins and then they will be fed."

The pythons will be released at natural habitat after a change in their skins following the directive of the deputy commissioner of Chattogram district, he added.

Earlier, a total of 25 pythons were born at incubators of the zoo in June 2019. It had been the first artificial birth of pythons in the country's history, the zoo authorities then claimed.

Then in 2021, a total of 28 pythons were hatched out at Chattogram Zoo, which were later released at the forest.

The existing animals include lion, zebra, crocodile, deer, bear, python, peafowl, cock, vulture, tortoise, heron, kite, eagle, egret, greater adjutant, monkey, pigeon, snakes and some other common animals and birds.

There are now some 620 animals of 66 species for display at the Chattogram Zoo, which was established on six acres of land in 1989.