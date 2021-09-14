11 held for stealing goods from Metro Rail project

TBS Report
14 September, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 03:30 pm

11 arrestees at RAB-4 headquarter. Photo: Courtesy.
Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested 11 members of an organised gang from the Shah Ali Beribandh area on Monday for stealing goods from the Metro Rail project.

The RAB team also seized a stolen truck containing 18 i-beams worth Tk25 lakh and a private car from their possession alongside Tk4,23,00 in cash and 16 mobile phones.

Photo: Courtesy
The arrestees are - Md Motaleb Sikder, 54, of Madaripur, Md Nazrul Islam, 44, of Patuakhali, Md Waliullah alias Babu, 41, and Md Habib Ullah Bhuiyan, 43, of Brahmanbaria, Abdullah al Mamun, 48, of Gazipur, Sumon Ghosh, 43, Md A Sattar, 58, and Md Ashik, 31, of Dhaka, Md Monir, 40, of Jamalpur, Amzad Hossain Rajon, 36, Shariatpur and Md Riazul, 20, of Gopalganj.

A press briefing was held on their arrest at RAB headquarters.

According to RAB sources, the arrested accused had long been involved in stealing leftover iron, steel, wire and machine tools from the metro rail project and other important projects, cutting them into pieces and selling them to various scrap metal traders.

RAB said legal process is underway against the arrested accused.

Comments

