11 district SPs reshuffled

The home ministry has reshuffled 11 district superintendents of police on two different orders on Monday.

Besides, 24 SP ranked officials have been transferred on the same day.

According to the orders, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Branch's Cyber & Special Crime Division Deputy Commissioner Mohamamd Tarek Bin Rashid to SP Lakshmipur; Special Branch's SP Azim-Ul-Ahsan has been transferred to Jhenaidah, Jhenaidah SP Mohammad Ashiqur Rahman to SB, Dhaka; Police Headquarters AIG Media to SP Moulvibazar; Moulvibazar SP Mohammad Zakaria to Highway Police; Tourist Police SP Saikat Shahin to SP Bandarban; Bandarban SP Md Tariqul Islam to Natore; Natore SP Md Saifur Rahman to Rajshahi; CID's Special SP Mukta Dhar to Khagrachari; Dhaka Metropolitan Police's DC Uttam Prasad Pathok to SP Thakurgaon; Special Branch's SP G M Abul Kalam Azad to SP Rajbari; DMP DC Abul Hasnat Khan to SP Bagerhat; Sherpur SP Mohammad Kamruzzaman has been transferred to SP Jamalpur.