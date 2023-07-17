11 district SPs reshuffled

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 July, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 09:29 pm

Related News

11 district SPs reshuffled

TBS Report
17 July, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 09:29 pm
11 district SPs reshuffled

The home ministry has reshuffled 11 district superintendents of police on two different orders on Monday.

Besides, 24 SP ranked officials have been transferred on the same day. 

According to the orders, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Branch's Cyber & Special Crime Division Deputy Commissioner Mohamamd Tarek Bin Rashid to SP Lakshmipur; Special Branch's SP Azim-Ul-Ahsan has been transferred to  Jhenaidah, Jhenaidah SP Mohammad Ashiqur Rahman to SB, Dhaka; Police Headquarters AIG Media to SP Moulvibazar; Moulvibazar SP Mohammad Zakaria to Highway Police; Tourist Police SP Saikat Shahin to SP Bandarban; Bandarban SP Md Tariqul Islam to Natore; Natore SP Md Saifur Rahman to Rajshahi; CID's Special SP Mukta Dhar to Khagrachari; Dhaka Metropolitan Police's DC Uttam Prasad Pathok to SP Thakurgaon; Special Branch's SP G M Abul Kalam Azad to SP Rajbari; DMP DC Abul Hasnat Khan to SP Bagerhat; Sherpur SP Mohammad Kamruzzaman has been transferred to SP Jamalpur.

Top News

Bangladesh police / Reshuffle / SP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

46m | Panorama
There’s also a huge interest in the gloomy aesthetic look of Yum Cha District designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

16h | Habitat
With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

21h | Food
Floods, be it at home or in Asian neighbours, are reasons for worry about the price and supply of rice. Photo: Bloomberg

The world can't stop floods but can keep food channels open

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

21m | TBS Stories
Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

13h | TBS Food
Ukraine’s counteroffensive slower than desired

Ukraine’s counteroffensive slower than desired

14h | TBS World
What are the causes of natural devastation?

What are the causes of natural devastation?

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June