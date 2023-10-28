11 BGB platoons deployed to watch over law and order situation

Eleven platoons of the Border Guard bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed citywide to maintain security and oversee the law and order tonight.

One platoon of the BGB will be patrolling Ramna, two at Motijheel, and two more at Nayapaltan, said BGB Public Relations Officer (PRO) Shariful Islam.

They will be on duty today and tomorrow along with police to maintain law and order situation, he said.

Besides, two platoons will be deployed at the Secretariat and four at the chief justice's residence, which would remain on duty throughout the night.

Lt Col AM Jahid Parvez, director (operation) of the BGB headquarters told the media that the BGB deployment will continue to maintain the law and order situation tomorrow.

"We will be on duty with the Dhaka Metropolitan Police. We have asked DMP about their requirement [to maintain law and order situation]. We will know clearly how many platoons will be required after they answer to that," he said.

Earlier today, the BNP declared a countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal for Sunday (29 October) to protest police action on the party's Nayapaltan rally today which left numerous BNP leaders and activists injured, according to party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Later, protesting the "unjust arrests" and obstruction of its activists in today's rally, the Jamaat-e-Islami also announced a nationwide hartal tomorrow, coinciding with the strike announced by the BNP.

Several platoons of the BGB were deployed in various parts of Dhaka, including Kakrail's Secretariat area during the rallies.

