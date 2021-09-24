10th grader killed after ‘rape’ in Satkhira 

A school girl has been killed reportedly after rape in Debhata upazila of Satkhira.

The deceased was identified as Purnima Rani Das, 15, daughter of Shanti Das of Ticket village and the student of Ashashuni Gava AKM Ideal High School.

Purnima went missing after she left his house for her teacher's house on Thursday evening, said his father, adding that they failed to trace her after a frantic search at night.

Later, the body was spotted in the garden of an abandoned house of the village early Friday morning.

On information, police recovered the body around 9:30 am, said Debhata Police Inspector (investigation) Farid Ahmed.

"Partha Mandal, the son of the neighbouring Shivpada Mandal, used to disturb my daughter. He once sent a marriage proposal but we rejected it. He and his accomplices strangled and killed my daughter after raping her," alleged the victim's father.

"The girl may have been strangled to death. It is unknown at the moment whether she was raped or not. The incident is being investigated," said the police official.