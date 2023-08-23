10th Bangladesh-US Defence Dialogue wraps up Thursday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 August, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 10:57 pm

The 10th Bangladesh-United States Bilateral Defence Dialogue began in Dhaka on Wednesday aiming at strengthening military cooperation between the two countries.

The two-day dialogue will conclude on Thursday.

The Bangladesh delegation was led by Brig Gen Hussain Muhammad Masihur Rahman, director general of the Operations and Plans, Armed Forces Division (AFD), while Brig Gen Thomas J James, director of strategic planning and policy of the US Indo-Pacific Command, led the US side, according to an ISPR press release.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Armed Forces Division, Border Guard Bangladesh and Bangladesh Coast Guard joined the dialogue.

"The dialogue aims to create an opportunity for wide-ranging discussions on military cooperation between Bangladesh and the US," reads the release.

Defence and military cooperation in the field of global and regional security, technology, defence equipment, disaster response, peacekeeping operations, etc are some of the highlights in the dialogue.

In addition, defence cooperation in the field of training, inspections, joint exercises and deployments, workshops etc were expected to be discussed.

Earlier, Lt Gen Waker-uz-Zaman, principal staff officer of the Armed Forces Division, paid a courtesy call on the head of the visiting US delegation at the Armed Forces Division.

The 9th Bangladesh-US Bilateral Defence Dialogue took place in Washington in May last year.

