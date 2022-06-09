10,000 gas cylinders seized in Sitakunda

UNB
09 June, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 10:45 am

10,000 gas cylinders seized in Sitakunda

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

In a major crackdown on unauthorised sale of cooking gas cylinders, Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) has detained 10 people and seized 10,000 cylinders in the district's Sitakunda upazila.

Members of the elite force carried out raids across Sitakunda upazila on Tuesday and Wednesday in the wake of the massive fire at BM Container Depot that claimed the lives of at least 45 people.

Teams from Rab-7 conducted the drives in the Fouzdarhat Tulatuli area and detained the 10 people, including three ringleaders of a gang, involved in the illegal gas cylinder business, said Lt Colonel MA Yusuf, the commanding officer of Rab-7, in a release.

The elite force also seized 10,000 gas cylinders during the drive and sealed off a number of gas and oil depots in the area.

