100% e-payment system from January

The e-payment (electronic payment) of customs duty is going to be implemented in all customs stations of the country including Chattogram Custom House with effect from 1 January next year.

Earlier, from 1 July this year, the e-payment system was introduced for payment of taxes above Tk2 lakh.

According to sources concerned, if this system is fully implemented, tax evasion can be prevented in the import and export trade of the country.

In addition, all unethical practices, from levying extra money from importers by C&F agents providing false information to collecting money by customs and bank officials for every import document, will be reduced.

However, importers say that the e-payment system through the customs software sometimes slows down due to technical glitches, ultimately delaying the payment of tax. Therefore, the customs department has to ensure that the software is 100% functional before implementing a 100% e-payment system.

Chattogram Customs House Commissioner Mohammad Fakhrul Alam told The Business Standard, "Importers and representatives of stakeholders concerned have already become accustomed to the e-payment system. So, there is no need for new campaigns or training. All the stakeholders, including importers, already know that the 100% e-payment system is going to be implemented from 1 January 2022."

According to sources, since July this year, Chattogram Custom House has organised several training sessions on the e-payment system, attended by importers, C&F agents, shipping agents, freight forwarding associations and leaders of various organisations involved in the import-export trade.

President of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mahbubul Alam said, "E-payment is very important for traders. Traders used to spend a lot of time paying taxes. Now this crisis will be over."

Importers and C&F agent owners say the e-payment system will reduce the unnecessary harassment by customs officials. At different times, the customs officials used to collect money against the bill of entry creating various complications.

Salah Uddin Rizvi, deputy commissioner (Prevention) of Chattogram Custom House, said, "The custom software sometimes slows down due to technical glitches. This type of problem is created when everyone tries to pay the customs duty together at noon. However, it does not cause any major problems."

Zainul Abedin Rana, legal secretary of Chattogram C&F Agents Association, said, "The e-payment system will play a role in the implementation of the paperless document concept. Due to delay in payment of duty, unloading of goods from Chattogram Port gets delayed, incurring huge financial losses to importers and related organisations. All these crises will be eliminated by the implementation of the e-payment system."