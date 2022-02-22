10 teams awarded for developing Bangla-based AI and NLP technology

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 08:35 am

Related News

10 teams awarded for developing Bangla-based AI and NLP technology

The Bangladesh Computer Council in its project to integrate Bangla into computing and information technology, is providing the awards

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 08:35 am
10 teams awarded for developing Bangla-based AI and NLP technology

The Bangladesh Computer Council has awarded 10 teams for their outstanding contributions to developing Bangla-based artificial intelligence (AI) technology and natural language processing (NLP), in its project to integrate Bangla into computing and information technology. 

NLP enables machines to understand text or voice data.

The council handed the prizes to the recipients at an ICT Tower gala event in the capital's Agargaon on Tuesday. 

ICT Division Senior Secretary, NM Zeaul Alam, Author Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, and Bangladesh Computer Council Director Ehsanul Parvez, among others, were present at the programme. 

The teams are Abhijatrik, XML Indic, Intelligent Machines Limited, Onumity, Real the Hills, Ekush, DAB, Raktim, and Innovation Garage.

Among them, Abhijatrik received Tk1 lakh in prize money for their project on the identification of Bangla in handwriting and on printed documents. A total of Tk3.6 lakh was distributed among the winners. 

"There was a time when only writers and poets worked in Bangla. Now, all can do this, thanks to technological advancement," said Zafar Iqbal. 

"Your contributions are significant. You have huge responsibilities for Bangla," he said, addressing the winners.

Zeaul Alam said they got 161 ideas, from which they picked 10. "It is not impossible that the prestigious Ekushey Padak may one day be given for enriching Bangla in the IT sector."

The competition 'AI for Bangla' was organised by ' Enhancement of Bangla Language in ICT through Research & Development (EBLICT)" Project of BCC.

Tech

Bangla-based AI / NIP technology / AI / Artificial Intelligence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A 70 percent stake of The Hambantota port in Sri Lanka has been leased to China for 99 years Photo_ Bloomberg

Myths about the Hambantota Port Deal: The Diplomat

15m | Panorama
Photo: AFP

How China got control of a Sri Lankan port: The New York Times

15m | Panorama
India is misrepresenting China’s Belt and Road Initiative aid as a ‘debt trap’: Global Times

India is misrepresenting China’s Belt and Road Initiative aid as a ‘debt trap’: Global Times

35m | Panorama
European countries may follow Germany’s lead

European countries may follow Germany’s lead

12h | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Gangubai's family demands stay on Gangubai Kathiawadi's release

Gangubai's family demands stay on Gangubai Kathiawadi's release

12h | Videos
Govt to vaccinate one crore in a day

Govt to vaccinate one crore in a day

14h | Videos
Ways to recognise counterfeit money

Ways to recognise counterfeit money

14h | Videos
Huge data leak at Swiss bank

Huge data leak at Swiss bank

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business