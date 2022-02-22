10 teams awarded for developing Bangla-based AI and NLP technology

The Bangladesh Computer Council has awarded 10 teams for their outstanding contributions to developing Bangla-based artificial intelligence (AI) technology and natural language processing (NLP), in its project to integrate Bangla into computing and information technology.

NLP enables machines to understand text or voice data.

The council handed the prizes to the recipients at an ICT Tower gala event in the capital's Agargaon on Tuesday.

ICT Division Senior Secretary, NM Zeaul Alam, Author Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, and Bangladesh Computer Council Director Ehsanul Parvez, among others, were present at the programme.

The teams are Abhijatrik, XML Indic, Intelligent Machines Limited, Onumity, Real the Hills, Ekush, DAB, Raktim, and Innovation Garage.

Among them, Abhijatrik received Tk1 lakh in prize money for their project on the identification of Bangla in handwriting and on printed documents. A total of Tk3.6 lakh was distributed among the winners.

"There was a time when only writers and poets worked in Bangla. Now, all can do this, thanks to technological advancement," said Zafar Iqbal.

"Your contributions are significant. You have huge responsibilities for Bangla," he said, addressing the winners.

Zeaul Alam said they got 161 ideas, from which they picked 10. "It is not impossible that the prestigious Ekushey Padak may one day be given for enriching Bangla in the IT sector."

The competition 'AI for Bangla' was organised by ' Enhancement of Bangla Language in ICT through Research & Development (EBLICT)" Project of BCC.