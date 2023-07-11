10 more districts get new DCs

The government has appointed new deputy commissioners (DCs) to 10 more districts– Meherpur, Sherpur, Jamalpur, Munshiganj, Rangpur, Manikganj, Narayanganj and Chuadanga.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued an order in this regard on Monday (10 July). With the latest appointments, new DCs have been appointed in 30 districts in the last one week.

Earlier, on 6 and 9 July, the government reshuffled 10 DC positions in 20 districts. Prior to that, on 12 March, DCs of districts were reshuffled.

The new DCs are- Deputy Secretary Public Administration Ministry Shamim Hasan in Meherpur, Deputy Secretary of Prime Minister's Office Abdullah Al Khairum in Sherpur, Deputy Secretary of Statistics and Informatics Division Imran Ahmed in Jamalpur, Deputy Secretary of the Cabinet Division Abu Jafar Ripon in Munshiganj, Deputy Secretary of Public Administration Ministry Mohammad Mobasher Hasan in Rangpur, Deputy Secretary of the same ministry Rehena Akhtar in Manikganj, Deputy Project Director of Prime Minister's Office Shelter Project-2 Mahmudul Haque in Narayanganj and Deputy Secretary of Disaster Management and Relief Ministry Kissinger Chakma has been appointed in Chuadanga.

Officers of the rank of deputy secretary to the government are appointed as deputy commissioners. The DC represents the central administration at the district level.