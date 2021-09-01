10 lakh Pfizer vaccines arrive in Dhaka

Bangladesh

10 lakh Pfizer vaccines arrive in Dhaka

Health Minister said that the next 50 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine would reach the country by September.

Syringe and vial are seen in front of displayed new Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Syringe and vial are seen in front of displayed new Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

 

Ten lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine have arrived in the country from the United States today.

The consignment reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 5:30 pm.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller was present at the airport alongside Health Services Division Secretary Lokman Hossain Mia to receive the vaccine consignment. 

Earlier on 23 August, Health Minister Zahid Maleque confirmed at an informal media briefing that another 60 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine would be arriving from the United States in September. As part of those 60 lakh vaccines, the 10 lakh doses of vaccine are coming to the country on Wednesday afternoon.

Health Minister said that the next 50 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine would reach the country by September.

Earlier on 27 May, the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) approved the Pfizer mRNA Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in Bangladesh, removing all legal barriers to the import and use of this vaccine.

On 31 May, the country received over 1 lakh Pfizer vaccines through Covax, a platform to ensure coronavirus vaccination in all countries of the world on a fair basis.

Pfizer / covid-19 vaccine

