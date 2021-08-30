10 lakh Pfizer doses to arrive Wednesday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 August, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2021, 01:08 pm

10 lakh Pfizer doses to arrive Wednesday

In addition, another 20 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine is likely to arrive in the country from China at 2:30 am.

Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccineVincent Kraut/ Photonews via Getty Images
Another consignment of 10 lakh doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine will arrive in Dhaka on Wednesday (1 September).

The consignment will reach by a Qatar Airways flight at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 5 pm, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Bangladesh is receiving these vaccines under the Covax facility. 

In addition, another 20 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine is likely to arrive in the country from China at 2:30 am.

Earlier on 23 August, Health Minister Zahid Maleque confirmed at an informal media briefing that another 60 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine would be arriving from the United States in September. As part of that 60 lakh dose of vaccine, this 10 lakh dose of vaccine is coming to the country on the evening of August 30.

Health Minister said that the next 50 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine would reach the country by September.

Earlier on 27 May, the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) approved the Pfizer mRNA Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in Bangladesh, removing all legal barriers to the import and use of this vaccine.

On 31 May, the country received over 1 lakh Pfizer vaccines through Covax, a platform to ensure coronavirus vaccination in all countries of the world on a fair basis.

