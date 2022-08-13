10 hurt in Chattogram as 'BCL activists' attack Student Union's human chain

Bangladesh

UNB
13 August, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2022, 08:16 pm

Related News

10 hurt in Chattogram as 'BCL activists' attack Student Union's human chain

UNB
13 August, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2022, 08:16 pm
10 hurt in Chattogram as &#039;BCL activists&#039; attack Student Union&#039;s human chain

Ten people were injured as some Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists allegedly attacked on the human chain of the Bangladesh Students' Union on Sir Ashutosh Government College premises in Chattogram's Boalkhali upazila.

Yasin Arafat, Joint Convener of Boalkhali Upazila unit of BSU, said that followers of BCL leader Shimul Sarder attacked them while they were demanding end of  multipronged crises that the college is facing.

Himel Chowdhury, Convener of the college unit of BSU, said they had formed the human chain protesting some longstanding issues including the quality of education and shortage of academic buildings.

"BCL activists led by the college BCL's Joint Convener Shimul Sarder, Royal Debnath and Md Kaiyum prevented the college students from joining our program. At one stage, they assaulted us with sticks and steel pipes. Besides beating us, they also took away some of our mobile phone sets," said Himel.

Denying the allegations, BCL leader Shimul said that no one attacked the BSU activists.

"They were trying to create anarchy in the name of a human chain. A fist-fight took palce when we tried to disperse them, nothing else," Shimul said.

Abdur Razzak, Officer In-charge (OC) of Boalkhali Police Station, said  although a heated argument ensued between the two groups, nothing like an attack occurred.

"The situation is normal now. Police members have been deployed to thwart any untoward situation," the OC said.

Top News

BCL / attack / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Toes and talons of Shikra. Photo; Enam Ul Haque

Shikra: A leopard with wings!

10h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Around the world in 10 days: A chance to taste global cuisines

9h | Food
Lobbyists float ludicrous arguments to prevent tobacco control act amendment

Lobbyists float ludicrous arguments to prevent tobacco control act amendment

12h | Panorama
Will US-China tensions boil over?

Will US-China tensions boil over?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Eggs are selling at record prices

Eggs are selling at record prices

26m | Videos
Dollar price increase affecting Karnaphuli tunnel construction

Dollar price increase affecting Karnaphuli tunnel construction

1h | Videos
Climate crisis a blessing in disguise to them

Climate crisis a blessing in disguise to them

2h | Videos
Growing rice crisis shows how important food self-sufficiency is for Bangladesh

Growing rice crisis shows how important food self-sufficiency is for Bangladesh

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

3
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system