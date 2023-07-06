10 districts get new DCs

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 July, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 08:53 pm

Related News

10 districts get new DCs

TBS Report
06 July, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 08:53 pm
10 districts get new DCs

The government has appointed new deputy commissioners to 10 districts on Thursday (6 July).

The Ministry of Public Administration has issued a notification in this regard. 

This year, officers of the administrative cadres of the 27th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) have also been made deputy commissioners.

Gazipur's Deputy Commissioner Anisur Rahman has been transferred to Dhaka and was replaced by the Power Division's Deputy Secretary Abul Fateh Mohammad Shafiqul Islam.

The other deputy commissioners are – Deputy Secretary of Public Security Department Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain Khan (Rangamati), Personal Secretary to the mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation Shah Mojahid Uddin (Bandarban), Principle Secretary to the prime minister's Chief Secretary Md Kaysarul Islam (Tangail), Personal Secretary to the home minister Md Asaduzzaman (Pabna), Personal Secretary to the deputy minister of the Water Resources Arifuzzaman (Shariatpur), Deputy Secretary of Finance Division Suraiya Jahan (Lakshmipur), Personal Secretary to state minister for Disaster Management and Relief Khandakar Md Mushfiqur Rahman (Cumilla), and Economic Relations Division's Deputy Secretary Mushammat Shahina Akhtar (Feni).

 

Top News

Deputy Commissioner / Ministry of Public Administration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adjusting to a new life: How inter-district marriages are faring in the country

Adjusting to a new life: How inter-district marriages are faring in the country

12h | Panorama
A total of 3,486 protesters were arrested, according to interior ministry figures. Photo: Reuters

Does France not see colour?

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

What local governments need to lead

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Juggling school and showbiz: Inside the lives of Bangladeshi child artists

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

2h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

1h | TBS World
The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

4h | TBS Stories
How is Russia keeping their oil export up?

How is Russia keeping their oil export up?

10h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

3
Photo: Mahfuz Ullah Babu
Markets

Sacrificial cattle traders face losses with decreased demand, falling prices

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

5
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

6
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?