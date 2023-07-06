10 districts get new DCs

The government has appointed new deputy commissioners to 10 districts on Thursday (6 July).

The Ministry of Public Administration has issued a notification in this regard.

This year, officers of the administrative cadres of the 27th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) have also been made deputy commissioners.

Gazipur's Deputy Commissioner Anisur Rahman has been transferred to Dhaka and was replaced by the Power Division's Deputy Secretary Abul Fateh Mohammad Shafiqul Islam.

The other deputy commissioners are – Deputy Secretary of Public Security Department Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain Khan (Rangamati), Personal Secretary to the mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation Shah Mojahid Uddin (Bandarban), Principle Secretary to the prime minister's Chief Secretary Md Kaysarul Islam (Tangail), Personal Secretary to the home minister Md Asaduzzaman (Pabna), Personal Secretary to the deputy minister of the Water Resources Arifuzzaman (Shariatpur), Deputy Secretary of Finance Division Suraiya Jahan (Lakshmipur), Personal Secretary to state minister for Disaster Management and Relief Khandakar Md Mushfiqur Rahman (Cumilla), and Economic Relations Division's Deputy Secretary Mushammat Shahina Akhtar (Feni).