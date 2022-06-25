10 days pass yet many flood victims wait to get relief

People move a boat in a flooded area during a widespread flood in the northeastern part of the country, in Sylhet, Bangladesh, June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Stringe

Rahela Khatun of Sylhet's Gowainghat upazila, which was inundated on day one of the floodings, received cooked meals twice and some dry food once in the last 10 days.

"It's a struggle to survive on so little help as we cannot go anywhere when the whole area is inundated," she said, adding, "I cannot go on anymore with a baby and my mother-in-law at home."

Afroz Ahmed, a day labourer from Jaintapur upazila, said he is yet to receive any government aid.

He said some help from the local youths was all the relief he received.

Many more flood victims shared the ordeal, complaining about not getting adequate relief.

Since the flood began on 15 June, people from all over the country have stood by the flood victims of Sylhet and Sunamganj.

Although a massive relief drive from the masses is underway along with the government's relief campaign, aid is not reaching many victims.

"Lack of coordination in relief activities between the government and private initiatives is the main reason behind it," said Sammilita Natya Parishad Sylhet unit General Secretary Rajat Kanti Gupta, who is one of the coordinators of "Koler Gari", a relief effort by cultural activists.

"Many people who are bringing relief on their personal initiative do not know which area is most affected, or who did not get help," he elaborated.

Rajat said it is necessary to supervise the relief activities on the upazila level to ensure aid is reaching the hands of all victims.

Sultan Karim, chairman of Charikata Union Parishad in Jaintapur Upazila, said four villages, which were not flooded in his union, are practically being used as shelters for nearby villagers whose homes were flooded.

"Since there is no water here and no government-declared shelter, no one wants to bring relief to the area," he said.

Lokman Ahmed, chairman of Gowainghat's Toakul union, pointed out that the middle class are most in trouble as everyone is inclined to help only the poor.

He further claimed that due to a lack of coordination in aid distribution, some are getting relief multiple times while some are yet to receive any support even once.

The chairman also said there should be coordination of relief activities at government and private levels.

Lutfur Rahman Lebu, chairman of No 3 East Jaflong Union in Gowainghat upazila, also stressed coordination between public and private relief initiatives.

However, Binoy Bhadra, a relief volunteer, said there is a downside to coordinating with local public representatives.

"Many times they only provide support to their close ones and voters while the real victims are deprived," he said.

Residents of various remote areas affected by the floods have complained that less relief is coming to remote areas. Everyone is just distributing relief near the roads and in areas where communication is good.

Kabir Ahmed, a local journalist from Companiganj, said, "On Friday alone, at least 50 relief trucks arrived in Companiganj. If the distribution was planned, the victims could survive a week on those."

However, Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Mujibur Rahman said relief is being distributed according to the demand.

"Till Friday, 1,397 tonnes rice, Tk1.42 crore and 13,218 packets of dry food have been distributed in Sylhet district," he added.

Acknowledging the lack of coordination between public and private relief distribution, Sylhet Additional Divisional Commissioner Debojit Singh said they decided to form separate coordination committees in each upazila for better relief distribution.

"All Upazila Nirbahi Officers have been asked to form the committee comprising administration, army and public representatives," he said, adding that district and divisional administrations will supervise these committees.