10 cases filed over clashes during BNP's demo in Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 July, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 02:04 pm

BNP men and police clash in the capital&#039;s Matuail area today: Photo: DMP
BNP men and police clash in the capital's Matuail area today: Photo: DMP

At least ten cases have been filed against leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) over the violent events that unfolded around the BNP's sit-in programme at major entry points of the city.

The cases were filed for clashes, vandalism and arson attacks that took place on Saturday (29 July), confirmed KN Niyoti Roy, additional deputy police commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Media and Public Relations division.

All the cases were filed by sub-inspectors of Kodomtoli, Jatrabari, Uttara West, Uttara East, Bongshal, Airport and Sutrapur police stations.

In Matuail, police fired 60 rounds of teargas shells and 351 rounds of shisha and rubber bullets, mentioned in the case.

Police fired 138 rounds of short kartooz guli, 8 rounds of tear shells and three round button shells at the Dholaipar area where Goyeshwar was beaten.

Senior BNP leaders were dropped and another 70-80 unnamed persons were made accused in the cases filed.

On 28 July, BNP announced sit-ins at major entry points to Dhaka on Saturday as part of its all-out movement to oust the Awami League government and to hold the upcoming national election under a non-partisan government.

The five-hour sit-in programmes ended in violent clashes with police, alongside incidents of vandalism and arson.

BNP claimed that more than 200 party men, including Standing Committee Member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Chairperson's Advisory Council Member Amanullah Aman, were injured in attacks during the programmes.

They also claim that 124 leaders and activists, including Organising Secretary Advocate Abdus Salam Azad, were arrested by the police.

BNP announced to hold rallies across the country on Monday to protest against the alleged attacks on BNP leaders and activists during its sit-in programmes in the capital on Saturday.

Earlier, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced AL's nationwide demonstrations in response to the "anarchy and arson violence carried out by BNP and Jamaat."

