1 killed, six shot in Munshiganj pre-polls violence

22 November, 2021, 09:55 am
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 10:58 am

Additional law enforcers have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

At least one person has been killed and six others shot in election-related clashes in Munshiganj.

The attacks took place in the district's Chorkewa union between 8pm to 10pm on Sunday.

The deceased, Abdul Haque, 48, was the son of Manjil Haque of the same union.

Those who were shot – Sharif, Saiful, Nazmul, Babu Haldar, Monir, and Ramzan – are currently undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Dhaka and Munshiganj. 

All of the victims were supporters of the local Awami League nominated chairman candidate Afsaruddin Bhuiyan.

According to locals, shots were fired, crude bombs were hurled and some 50 houses were vandalised after clashes broke out between the supporters and activists of Afsaruddin and rebel candidate Akhtaruzzaman Jibon in the union's Khaskandi and Mollakandi areas.

When contacted, Md Sohag, a doctor at the emergency department at Munshiganj General Hospital, said, "There were no gunshot wounds or injury marks on the body of Abdul. We are suspecting that he died of a stroke. 

"Though, an autopsy will be performed to find the exact cause of death."

However, family members of the deceased have claimed that Abdul was beaten to death by Jibon's supporters. 

Meanwhile, speaking to The Business Standard Munshiganj District Additional Superintendent of Police Sumon Dev said, "Several people were shot in the clashes. One person was killed. The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained but doctors have said that he had a stroke. 

"We have already deployed additional force in the union to maintain law order. Necessary steps will be taken upon further investigation."

 

