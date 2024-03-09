1 dead in clash during Sonargaon's ward by-polls

A man died in a clash between supporters of two candidates during the by-polls today (9 March) in Ward 3 of Pirujpur Union Parishad in Narayanganj's Sonargaon.

"A clash broke out between supporters of two candidates during the vote counting in Dudhghata area of Pirujpur union this evening. We received news of one person being killed in the clash," Officer-in-Charge of Sonargaon Police Station Kamruzzaman told The Business Standard.

The deceased, identified as Hridoy, 24, succumbed to gunshot wounds sustained during the clash, while his uncle, Faruk Bhuiyan was also injured.

"Additional forces were deployed and, at one point, police had to fire rubber bullets to bring the situation under control," said Kamruzzaman.

"Hridoy died before being brought to the hospital. His body bears signs of several bullet wounds. Another person injured similarly has been referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital," said Mosharraf Hossain, residential medical officer (RMO) of Upazila Health Complex.

His uncle Faruk Bhuiyan is now admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Hridoy's body has been sent to Narayanganj Victoria General Hospital for autopsy.

According to locals, the incident unfolded shortly after the presiding officer declared Aziz Sarkar as the victor in the by-polls before the official announcement of results, which sparked agitation among supporters of the defeated candidate Kaysar Ahmed Raju.

"The presiding officers took signatures before announcing the election results. Later, when they declared Aziz Sarkar as the winner, my supporters protested. Then they attacked us. Police fired shots at us at close range. That's when this incident happened," said Kaysar Ahmed Raju, the defeated candidate.

The victorious candidate Aziz Sarkar, however, said, "The election was conducted properly all day. After the vote count, when I was declared the winner, I went home with my supporters. I don't know how the clash with the police occurred later."