AL infighting leaves 1 dead, 4 injured in Gulistan

At least one died and four others were injured in a clash between two factions of the ruling Awami League in the capital's Gulistan area today.

"The supporters of Awami League presidium member and former food minister Kamrul Islam and Keraniganj upazila chairman Shaheen Ahmed locked in a clash this evening," a police official told The Business Standard on condition of anonymity.

Confirming the news of the death, Dhaka Medical College Hospital outpost in-charge Bacchu Mia said the identity of the deceased could not be known yet.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The injured are Md Ariful 18, Md Jobair 18, Md Roni 32, Md Mobashwer (18).

Deputy Commissioner DMP Motijheel Division Hayatul Islam Khan said a clash erupted between two groups of Awami League in Gulistan injuring four people.

"I heard that one person was killed in the clash," he added.

The incident took place around an hour after the political rallies of the two major parties including ruling Awami League and BNP at Nayapaltan and Baitul Mukarram areas today.