“নিজেদের ঘরেই থাকুন”, বাসিন্দাদের প্রতি হামাস

#GazaGenocide: Will this be our last sunrise?!

We are staying. Some families left to other areas also bombed by Israel. If we are bombed anyway, many believe we must stay wherever we are but also to prevent another Nakba/displacement of native Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/ZoDR5Xs0L4— Refaat🇵🇸 (@itranslate123) October 13, 2023