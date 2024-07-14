ট্রাম্পের ওপর হামলা নিয়ে প্রধানমন্ত্রীর বিস্ময়

ট্রাম্পের ওপর হামলা নিয়ে প্রধানমন্ত্রীর বিস্ময়
ট্রাম্পের ওপর হামলা নিয়ে দুঃখ প্রকাশ করেছেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা। আজ গণভবনে চীন সফর নিয়ে এক সংবাদ সম্মেলনে তিনি এ মন্তব্য করেন।
