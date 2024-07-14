ট্রাম্পের ওপর হামলা নিয়ে প্রধানমন্ত্রীর বিস্ময়

ভিডিও

14 July, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 06:58 pm

ট্রাম্পের ওপর হামলা নিয়ে প্রধানমন্ত্রীর বিস্ময়

14 July, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 06:58 pm

ট্রাম্পের ওপর হামলা নিয়ে দুঃখ প্রকাশ করেছেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা। আজ গণভবনে চীন সফর নিয়ে এক সংবাদ সম্মেলনে তিনি এ মন্তব্য করেন।

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

MOST VIEWED

Most Read

1
ফিচার

যেভাবে সাড়ে ৪ হাজার টাকা বেতন থেকে মো. শাহরিয়ারের টার্নওভার ৪৫ মিলিয়ন ডলার

2
বাংলাদেশ

পিএসসির প্রশ্নফাঁস: পাসপোর্ট অফিসের গার্ড শাহাদাতের ১০-১২ কোটি টাকার সম্পদ

3
ফিচার

সিনেমা হল থেকে ওটিটি প্ল্যাটফর্ম, ফেসবুক, ইউটিউব ও টিকটক: যেভাবে টিকে আছে বাংলাদেশের চলচ্চিত্র ইন্ডাস্ট্রি

4
আন্তর্জাতিক

ভারতীয় ধনকুবের আম্বানির ছেলের বিয়েতে ‘দৃষ্টিকটুরকম’ খরচের মহোৎসব!

5
আন্তর্জাতিক

টেসলার গিগাফ্যাক্টরি থেকে ৬৫,০০০ কফি মগ উধাও!

6
অর্থনীতি

বেপজা অর্থনৈতিক অঞ্চলে বিনিয়োগকারীদের জন্য নতুন সংকট ব্যাংক গ্যারান্টি