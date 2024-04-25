যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের অস্ত্র কি রাশিয়া-ইউক্রেন যুদ্ধের মোড় ঘুরিয়ে দেবে?

25 April, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 06:10 pm

ইউক্রেন বর্তমানে তিন ধরনের অ'স্ত্র জরুরিভিত্তিতে চাচ্ছে: আকাশ প্রতিরক্ষা ব্যবস্থা, মধ্যম থেকে দীর্ঘ পাল্লার মিসাইল ও আর্টিলারি গোলা। 

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

