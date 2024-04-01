যুদ্ধের মধ্যে জেলেনস্কির আয় বেড়েছে তিন গুণের বেশি!

যুদ্ধের মধ্যে জেলেনস্কির আয় বেড়েছে তিন গুণের বেশি!
যুদ্ধের মধ্যেই কিনা ইউক্রেনের প্রেসিডেন্ট ভলোদিমির জেলেনস্কির বার্ষিক আয় বেড়েছে তিন গুণের বেশি! জেলেনস্কির ২০২২ সালের আয়ের ঘোষণা থেকে এ তথ্য জানা গেছে।
