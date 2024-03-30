২০০ বছর ধরে শীতলপাটি তৈরি হচ্ছে মুন্সিগঞ্জে

ভিডিও

30 March, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 09:00 am

বাজারে প্লাস্টিকের পাটির আগ্রাসনে চাহিদা কমে যাচ্ছে শীতলপাটির। তবে এই শিল্পকে এখনও টিকিয়ে রেখেছেন মুন্সিগঞ্জের পাইকপাড়া গ্রামের বাসিন্দারা।  
 

