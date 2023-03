'টাইগার ৩' এর পর সালমানের সঙ্গে আর কাজ করবেন না ক্যাটরিনা! 

EXCLUSIVE: #KatrinaKaif said, #Tiger3 will be my Last film with #SalmanKhan. I will not do any film with him in Future! #VickyKaushal Warned her not to do any film with #BhaiJaan. 😯 pic.twitter.com/x3UiU9UoWJ— Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) March 22, 2023