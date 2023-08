স্বাধীনতা দিবসে পাকিস্তান ক্রিকেট বোর্ডের ভিডিও থেকেও বাদ ইমরান, সমালোচনার ঝড়

Reminiscing in Pakistan crickets history, 11 images of the 1992 World Cup win and not one pic or mention of the greatest that ever played the game for the country!



Imran Khan will go down in history as one of the greats of the global game!#PakistanCricket https://t.co/wKsvBgNZ3u— Urooj Mumtaz Khan (@uroojmumtazkhan) August 14, 2023