We ask the govt to cut its coat according to its cloth

Analysis

Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury
24 October, 2022, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 11:24 pm

Related News

We ask the govt to cut its coat according to its cloth

Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury
24 October, 2022, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 11:24 pm
Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury. TBS sketch
Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury. TBS sketch

The Bhola gas option isn't practical. We gave the government three options considering its financial capacity.

A concern of buying from the spot market is that it's very expensive and there are fears over whether the industries can pay it back.

So, we proposed fixing the amount of imports. Since we are bringing 100mmcf, we can bring 200mmcf. An extra 100mmcf, if imported at say the highest price, will still be $200 million per month. In six months, it comes to $1.2 billion. This gas will go to industries, making those more viable and increasing capacities. There won't be worries over getting the money back.

The second option is based on the fact that 80% of industries are located in Narayanganj, Gazipur, Ashulia and Savar. There are dual fuel power plants there, which can run on diesel instead of gas. If you can send at least 100mmcf gas to industries there, 80% of our industries will have more capacity than before. Foreign exports won't drop.

The third option is pricing of gas for industries. If an extra 100mmcf is exported from the spot market at $30 or $40 per mmBtu and added to the gas imported on long-term contract, then weighted average price for the industry level will be Tk21 for Tk25 or so per cubic metre.

We suggest negotiating this price with the industries as they might be willing to give support. This will bring some ease for us.
So, our proposals on increasing industry capacity are based on what the government is capable of doing. This way there won't be unemployment and foreign currency will be stable. We aren't burdening the government. It is about cutting your coat according to your cloth.

Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury is the president of Bangladesh Chamber of Industries

Bhola / Gas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

12h | Brands
Playground Inc: Bringing fun games to your table

Playground Inc: Bringing fun games to your table

13h | Brands
Google releases the all new Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch

Google releases the all new Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch

14h | Brands
Syed Mahbubur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Banks under liquidity stress, 2023 will be a more challenging year: MTBL MD

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rishi Sunak set to become Britain’s next PM

Rishi Sunak set to become Britain’s next PM

4h | Videos
13 districts likely to suffer more due to cyclone Sitrang

13 districts likely to suffer more due to cyclone Sitrang

6h | Videos
Fecal bacteria in rivers around Dhaka even during monsoon

Fecal bacteria in rivers around Dhaka even during monsoon

7h | Videos
Cyclone Sitrang impact may cause high tides

Cyclone Sitrang impact may cause high tides

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning