Unplanned urbanisation hurting city environment

Adil Mohammed Khan
17 April, 2023, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 11:50 pm

Major components of our city environment have been collapsing day by day as we are prioritising urbanisation in unplanned ways.

Fire incidents have become a serious concern for us and now the summer is witnessing heatwaves on a regular basis.

A city evolves on proper city planning, which is missing in Dhaka and other cities. Natural resources like greenery and water bodies, which are city advantages, have been disappearing in Dhaka.

The situation has worsened at such a level that around 82% of central Dhaka is now covered completely by concrete. The city now has less than 10% open space and less than 5% wetland.

Except a few positive examples like Hatirjheel conservation, all natural cityscapes are on the brink of extinction due to our development spree. There used to be some residential colonies with green coverage in Dhaka. In the name of re-development, the government is promoting construction of skyscrapers at colony areas, destroying the greenery. Demeaning the Wetland Conservation Act 2000, land developers have filled the existing (till 2000) Dhaka ponds.

Here, two tasks could minimise the environmental degradation. First, ending further environmental damage, and second, damage recovery.

Unfortunately, environmental damage has accelerated in Dhaka. For example, Kallyanpur water retention area is being filled for the last six months right under the government's nose. This indicates lack of governance or an ineffective law enforcement mechanism. It also proves that environmental conservation is not prioritised at the policymaking level. As a result, the government is failing to control environmental degradation at the private and khas land.

Thanks to the development of road connectivity, particularly my BRT and MRT in Dhaka, land developers have been filling the wetlands across Uttara, Mirpur and adjacent areas as the means of aggressive urbanisation. Decentralisation was the expected outcome of the Metrorail. But, uncontrolled urbanisation along the mega structure certainly will be frustrating.   

The regulatory authorities seem either weak or indifferent to protect the conservation areas in the city. Dhaka will not survive if these loopholes are addressed.

Adil Mohammed Khan is a professor of Urban & Regional Planning at Jahangirnagar University.

TBS Senior Staff Feature Writer Sadiqur Rahman interviewed Prof Adil Mohammed Khan over the phone.

