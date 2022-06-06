Sitakunda depot fire a wakeup call for Bangladesh

Shafiur Rahman
06 June, 2022, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 11:10 pm

The inflationary pressure in the Western developed countries has helped developing country exporters receive improved prices. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
The inflationary pressure in the Western developed countries has helped developing country exporters receive improved prices. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bangladesh's export sector has been able to overcome the negative effects of the Rana Plaza building collapse very smartly, which has gained global appreciation.

So, there is nothing to worry about any losses to the export business because of the fire incident at BM Container Depot in Chattogram. Bangladeshis always have a positive mindset and they are ready to accept any challenges.

This fire incident will definitely leave some negative impacts as losses of lives are irrecoverable. But, apart from this container depot, there are many areas where Bangladesh has scope for making improvements.

The latest fire incident will be a wakeup call for the country, and the government should take it seriously and take measures to prevent such unwanted incidents in the future.

Fortunately, the fire incident did not occur inside the Chittagong port area. If such an incident had happened, that would have caused a far bigger disaster as the number of containers being handled at the port is on the rise.

Shafiur Rahman is the regional operations manager of G-Star Raw

 

