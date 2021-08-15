The second coming of Taliban and what it means for Bangladesh

Four days ago, before the Taliban had made their triumphant return to Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, diplomats from China, Russia, Pakistan and the US were meeting in Doha, Qatar to broker an urgent peace deal.

That deal never happened and the Taliban offensive continued at a breakneck speed, with the Afghan military offering little to no resistance.

"No one thought it would be so fast. Their military had been there for 20 years and it is now falling apart. They seem to simply not be resisting," Touhid Hossain, former foreign secretary, said.

He recalled his last visit to Kabul in 1992, when Mujahideen forces had surrounded the capital, but were yet to enter.

"This was at the end of Mohammad Najibullah's reign as president. But even at that time, the Afghan government controlled some of the major cities, including the capital."

Touhid said this is what most people expected, with the insurgent forces controlling small pockets of the rural area, while the government controlled the economic centres.

"The Afghanistan situation is an exceptional one. Strategists will have to study it for years. The Afghan government even had some public support. Even the Afghan military could not stop the offensive, so military experts ought to look into this," he said.

The foreign policy expert also looked back at the US' failed conquest in Saigon, saying the exact same scene of evacuating diplomats had been seen there. "Back then and now, it shows that the US felt the current government would not last for long."

In terms of the ramifications of this back home, Touhid was quick to point out that Afghanistan was not a traditionally South Asian country.

"Afghanistan was not originally part of SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation). Their cultures and traditions make them more a part of Central Asia. There is a lot of Iranian influence," he said.

According to him, Bangladesh should now adopt a wait and watch policy.

Delowar Hossain, a former chair of the international relations department at Dhaka University, currently listed by the university's website as also the director of East Asia Center, DU, expressed concerned at the imminent threat.

For him, the Taliban onslaught and its subsequent rise to power, if that were to happen, would have huge implications for Bangladesh.

"The US-backed Afghan government has been there for 20 years. But so has the Taliban. And history can repeat itself," he said, touching upon the last time a fundamentalist force came to power.

"Nowadays, networking has become easier. There are various media and online mechanisms that can be used," he said.

Mentioning that there had already been reports about some from Bangladesh going to join the Taliban cause in Afghanistan, he said it could be seen that such efforts were underway already.

"If Taliban comes to power, the ramifications will be huge, not just for Bangladesh but for all of Southeast Asia. The extremism present there will be reflected everywhere," he said.

Delowar, however, said it was still too early to tell what was to come and that it was a complex situation.

"If this armed takeover is sustained, then other soft issues will be understood better."

Asked if this extremist form of governance, especially Taliban's which is already rife with accusations of human rights abuses and suppression of women, Delowar observed that no particular government can survive in Afghanistan without external support.

"The US withdrawal has created a vacuum. China, Iran, Russia, among others, are all there to jump in…the sustainability of Taliban, which is based on fundamentalism and extremism, depends on how they go forward.

"This is a security threat for the region."

Asked, given how progressive the world has become in the past 20-years, whether it would see a tamer version of Taliban, he said this may not be the case.

"Those who follow extremism or fundamentalism do not accept the global reality in terms of human rights or rights of women. They don't see the world the same way," he said.

Harking back to 1996, when the Mujahideen came to power, he said, "If it was possible then, then it is possible now. Modernity was there in 1996 too. Liberal structures were thriving in the 90s as well. They will try again but Taliban 2.0 may not have the same exact political ideology. They will make a coalition with other ethnic groups, but most likely with the extremist elements in those groups," he said.

He, however, mentioned that the world had changed in other ways and Taliban 2.0, while may not change much, they would have to take other things into consideration.

"Pakistan has understood the cost of extremism. China, too, has a situation with the Muslims in Xinjiang. The same thing can be seen in Shia-dominated Iran. Western powers, India, Australia will also reject extremism and may impose sanctions," he said.

He added that the entire belt, spanning all the way to Bangladesh, always had conservation and often extremist elements.

In terms of democracy, human rights and peace, he said nations will only give lip-service, but will not make an issue out of it.

As for Bangladesh, he said the first thing was to see which countries recognise the Taliban government.

"It is a big threat and it remains so. Saarc has not been ineffective in starting a regional initiative, but the Bangladesh government supports peaceful, political processes.

"Taliban may destabilise Southeast Asia and increase the threat of terrorism… for now Bangladesh can rethink its security and foreign policies."