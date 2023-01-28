Prioritise medical equipment, raw material imports over luxury items

Our crisis started in 2020 following the Covid-19 outbreak. Bangladesh has dealt well with the novel coronavirus. The death rate, and physical inactivity rate caused by Covid were very low in the country. We have seen that Bangladesh can tackle any emergency or crisis successfully.

The country has made massive progress in the last 10 years. The annual turnover in the pharmaceuticals sector now stands at Tk30,000 crore, and it is Tk20,000 crore in normal healthcare. The private sector covers 67% of total healthcare.

Rich people may go to Singapore or other foreign countries for treatment, but 90% of the people receive medical treatment in the country.

Twenty years ago, a patient did not know where to go if someone had a heart attack at 1 o'clock in the afternoon or 3 o'clock at night. But now, I have had my angioplasty done at LabAid at 2 o'clock in the afternoon and it took just three minutes to perform the test. No damage was done to my heart. Branding Bangladesh is now an important issue.

But, the import of medical equipment and raw materials of medicines has become problematic now due to complexities in LC opening. No LC is being opened for pharmaceuticals. There will be a shortage of medicines in Bangladesh by June-July. Medicines are very cheap in Bangladesh, but if raw materials cannot be imported now, there will be a shortage of medicines and prices will also increase in the coming months.

Bangladesh saw the highest number of SUV (sports utility vehicle) imports last year. Banks open LCs for car import at a quick time. But they do not provide funds for my LCs. I am establishing a cancer hospital. Most people go to India for cancer treatment. We are making efforts so that these people can receive the same treatment in the country.

I have managed to bring two linacs (linear accelerators) as the LC for the import was done previously. Now I need to import a stomach scanner but they (banks) are not opening the LC.

Why is not the import of luxury products barred in such a situation?

The health sector should be given priority.

Dr AM Shamim, Founder and Managing Director, Labaid Group