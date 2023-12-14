This is not the first time that such mind-boggling pictures of the increase in wealth and income of public representatives have been in the public domain since the provision of mandatory disclosures was created under the RPO.

Except for increasingly agonising public concern, no credible action has ever been taken by relevant authorities, especially the EC (Election Commission), the ACC (Anti-Corruption Commission) or the NBR (National Board of Revenue) to serve the lofty immediate and long-term purposes of this disclosure.

One should not ignore the possibility that in some cases the rise may have taken in due process. However, in nearly every case of reported hyper-exponential increase, it is likely to have taken place by abuse of power.

The phenomenon calls for at least two levels of investigations for accountability. First, whether the submitted information is robust enough or only partial, in which case it has to be treated as concealment, a punishable offence.

Secondly, if the phenomenal accumulation of income and wealth has taken place disproportionate to legitimate sources, it must be treated as corruption, which demands accountability irrespective of status or identity.

Continued failure to ensure such accountability is not only providing impunity to abuse of power but also leading to further deepening and widening of corruption at all levels.

Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB)