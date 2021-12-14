Optimistic young retail investors are shooting for the Moon

Analysis

Mark Gilbert, Bloomberg
14 December, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 09:47 pm

Related News

Optimistic young retail investors are shooting for the Moon

Over-optimism about future returns risks damaging the investment enthusiasm of the young

Mark Gilbert, Bloomberg
14 December, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 09:47 pm
The risky route. Photographer: Mike Nelson/AFP/Bloomberg
The risky route. Photographer: Mike Nelson/AFP/Bloomberg

The Robinhood crowd came to the fore this year, with their enthusiasm for meme stocks making them a force for professional traders to reckon with. Pandemic lockdowns sparked a wave of interest in day trading, and with it rose the dangers of misunderstanding the boundary between investing and gambling. Still, retail buyers' appetite for risk shows no sign of abating.

That's my interpretation of a global survey of retail investors just published by Schroders Plc, the UK's biggest standalone fund manager with assets of 717 billion pounds ($946 billion). Schroders surveyed almost 24,000 people in 33 locations earlier this year, each planning to invest a minimum of $13,000 in the coming 12 months.

One of the most striking data points concerns the stellar returns many respondents expect to make. More than half of those aged below 51 anticipate making at least 10% per annum in the next five years. While double-digit gains feel like they've been the norm for the S&P 500 in recent periods, total returns since 1999 lagged at less than 6% in four of those years and ended up in the red in five others, even as recently as 2018 and with 2008 negative to the tune of more than 37%.

While the older cohort typically has a more conservative portfolio that would deliver more modest returns, those with longer to go until retirement may be in for a disappointment.

Taking on more risk is the strategy those younger investors are pursuing to juice their returns. Some 44% in the lowest age bracket say they'll buy high-risk securities, compared with just 28% aged between 51-70. While younger investors have longer time horizons that allow them to take a more speculative stance, that gap strikes me as rather wide.

Cryptocurrencies feature prominently in the report, too, which is to be expected given the current zeitgeist. Almost a third of investors who classified themselves as beginners said they had invested in digital currencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum in the previous year; this rises to more than half for those who rated themselves as experts.

More surprising is the crypto interest among older investors, with more than a third of those above 51 saying they'd bought virtual currencies in the previous year and a fifth of those aged above 71 dabbling. Moreover, the inflation narrative that's been building all year has prompted even the younger crowd to seek the haven of precious metals, with more than half saying they'd bought gold, silver or related stocks and funds, along with crypto. 

There's no doubt that the democratization of finance is a force for good. The immutable mathematics of demographics mean we all need to be putting aside as much retirement cash as we can, rather than relying on the state to keep us comfortable in our dotage. Let's hope that younger investors, who expect to forever enjoy global equity charts that head from the bottom left to the top right, stay the course if the stock market fails to meet their expectations in the coming years.   

Mark Gilbert is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering asset management. He previously was the London bureau chief for Bloomberg News. He is also the author of "Complicit: How Greed and Collusion Made the Credit Crisis Unstoppable."

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by special syndication arrangement.

Top News / World+Biz

Young investors / Moon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

12h | Panorama
On 7 December, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy inaugurated the week-long 13th edition of &#039;Jatra Festival-2021&#039;. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jatra Pala: A declining art form of our culture and the plight of the artists

13h | Panorama
18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

3h | Videos
Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

4h | Videos
No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

7h | Videos
Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

6
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?