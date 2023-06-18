Lifting lending rate cap won't ease inflation

Analysis

Zahid Hussain
18 June, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 10:33 pm

Related News

Lifting lending rate cap won't ease inflation

Zahid Hussain
18 June, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 10:33 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Although the Bangladesh Bank has removed the interest rate cap to reduce inflation, the move is still not market-driven as the rate's formula remains under the central bank's control. 

The Treasury bill rate and the 3% corridor is still set by the central bank. The bank should have left all these rates up to the market.

The new monetary policy has created corridors for liquidity management but the cap on the money flowing into the economy from banks will not play an effective role to reduce inflation.

One of the central bank's policies to reduce inflation was to remove the lending rate cap and set the smart short-term moving average rate of treasury bills with a 3% margin for banks.

Bangladesh Bank ends rate cap, hikes policy rate by 50 basis points

With this, the rate remains at the same as the previous level.

The Treasury bill rate currently hovers around 7%. Borrowers who had an interest rate of 9% now have to pay 10%. 

However, in the case of CMSMEs and consumer loans, it has been increased by another 1% to 11%. Although interest rates on consumer loans are currently capped at 12%, further reductions in interest rates on these loans are likely to increase inflation.

The monetary policy mentions that the growth of consumer loans has been 22%. Even if the rate falls by another 1% now, the flow of credit will increase, leading to further inflation.

The central bank says it has contractionary monetary policy. Now, if it does not step in where the contraction is needed, it won't play an effective role.

No clear direction on reducing banks' NPLs  

The government borrows from the banking sector to meet the budget deficit. If this loan is taken from the central bank, then the pressure on inflation will increase.

However, it is not clear from where the central bank will provide loans to the government.

The central bank has said that they have purchased Treasury bills due to the liquidity pressure of the banks in the outgoing financial year.

However, it did not clarify what will happen in the new financial year. 

If the central bank provides loan support to the government again, then inflation will increase.

Zahid Hussain, former lead economist, World Bank's Dhaka office.

Top News

Lending rate cap / inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

10h | Mode
Bus owners usually buy the chassis and then build the body at the workshops. Photo: Noor A Alam

Inside the bus-building workshops in the city

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Foreign bill payment in taka: A potential game-changer?

15h | Panorama
The Godfather: An offer on fatherhood one should not refuse

The Godfather: An offer on fatherhood one should not refuse

5h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

3h | TBS Stories
Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

6h | TBS SPORTS
Will joining BRICS be profitable for Bangladesh?

Will joining BRICS be profitable for Bangladesh?

6h | TBS World
Why dollar crisis persists despite declining imports. Here are answers

Why dollar crisis persists despite declining imports. Here are answers

6h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline