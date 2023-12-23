Is Israel committing war crimes in Gaza?

Ever since the conflict broke out in Gaza on 7 October, some Western media and countries, particularly the United States, have been trying to manufacture sympathy and support for Israel, both political and financial, by positioning the country as the victim, making its onslaught on Gaza merely a case of self-defence.

However, that the narrative is far from the truth is quite evident from Israel's apparent use of starvation of civilians as a method of warfare in the occupied Gaza Strip, a case of war crime.

As outlined in a United Nations-backed report published on Thursday by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), the entire 2.3 million population of Gaza is facing crisis levels of hunger and the risk of famine is increasing each day.

A Palestinian woman reacts at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip December 14, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Even though trucks transporting aid from Egypt have delivered some food, water and medicine, the quantity of food is just 10% of what is needed for the territory's inhabitants, most of whom are displaced.

The report by 23 UN and non-governmental agencies say that the entire population in Gaza is in a food crisis with 5,76,600 people at catastrophic or starvation levels.

It also revealed that in the "most likely scenario", the entire population of the Gaza Strip would be at "crisis or worse" levels of hunger by 7 February after four months of war.

Wateen, a 14 months old Palestinian who was injured in an Israeli strike which killed her mother and injured her twin brother Ahmed, is bottle-fed at Nasser hospital, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 23, 2023. Photo: Reuters

"This is the highest share of people facing high levels of acute food insecurity that the IPC initiative has ever classified for any given area or country," the report said.

As a result of this, people in Gaza are close to large outbreaks of disease, because their immune systems have become quite weak in the absence of enough nourishment.

And for this tragic situation, the blame lies squarely on Israel.

Residential buildings, destroyed in Israeli strikes during the conflict, lie in ruin, amid a temporary truce between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in southern Gaza City November 26, 2023. REUTERS/Bassam Masoud

Since 7 October, Israeli forces have been deliberately blocking the delivery of water, food, and fuel in Gaza while deliberately blocking humanitarian assistance, razing agricultural areas and depriving the civilian population of objects indispensable to their survival.

They have also been bombing and demolishing food stores, factories, bakeries, water stations, and tanks throughout the entire enclave.

In the meantime, high-ranking Israeli officials, including Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Energy Minister Israel Katz, have made public statements expressing their aim to deprive civilians in Gaza of food, water and fuel – statements reflecting a policy being carried out by Israeli forces.

The grandmother of Palestinian baby Idres Al-Dbari, who was born during the war and killed in an Israeli strike in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, reacts at Abu Yousef al-Najjar hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip December 12, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Ironically, this is exactly opposite of what Asa Kasher, an Israeli philosopher and the lead author of the Israeli Defence Forces' code of ethics, told journalists on Tuesday, "You don't even have to kill a terrorist if he comes towards you with his hands raised."

Instead, the Israelis are not only attacking and killing civilians in Gaza indiscriminately, they are trying to starve them to death, a historical tactic in the arsenal of war strategies.

In sieges — the predominant form of warfare for much of history — those conducting attacks aimed to compel defenders to surrender by purposefully inducing starvation among civilian populations.

A child reacts during the funeral of Palestinian Daoud Rayan who was killed by Israeli forces, according to the Palestinian health ministry, during clashes in a raid, in Bayt Duqu, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 3, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Michael Walzer, in his famed work "Just and Unjust Wars," argued that civilian deaths are "expected to force the hand of the civilian or military leadership."

"The goal is surrender; the means is not the defeat of the enemy army, but the fearful spectacle of the civilian dead," he wrote.

Similar action by Israeli forces is a violation of the international humanitarian law, which prohibits the starvation of civilians as a method of warfare.

Palestinians fleeing north Gaza move southward as Israeli tanks roll deeper into the enclave, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the central Gaza Strip November 10, 2023. Photo: Reuters

The Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court provides that intentionally starving civilians by "depriving them of objects indispensable to their survival, including wilfully impeding relief supplies" is a war crime.

Moreover, the continuing blockade of Gaza by Israel, along with its closure persisting for more than 16 years, amounts to collective punishment of the civilian population, a war crime. As the occupying power in Gaza under the Fourth Geneva Convention, Israel is obligated to guarantee access to food and medical supplies for the civilian population.

Palestinians mourn local journalists Hassouna Sleem and Sary Mansour, who were killed in an Israeli strike on a house, at a hospital in the central Gaza Strip November 19, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer

As of Thursday, the death toll in Gaza surpassed 20,000, and if Israeli barbarism persists, the toll may escalate manifold due to ongoing starvation in the coming weeks.

Surprisingly, however, no big international organisations bar Oxfam and Human Rights Watch (HRW) have so far called out the Israelis for such a heinous war crime, making us wonder what the word "humanity" really stands for.